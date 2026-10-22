From Wrong-Way Driving, to Green Number Plates; Lahore Drivers to face FIRs for THESE Traffic Violations

LAHORE – Car drivers and bikers involved in 21 serious traffic violations in Lahore will face criminal cases instead of routine challans, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi announced on Thursday, signalling stricter enforcement against offences that endanger public safety.

The stern measure covers range of violations, including the unauthorised use of police-style flasher lights, illegal blue lights and green number plates.

Drivers caught travelling against the flow of traffic will also face criminal proceedings. The policy further targets motorists who tamper with number plates by printing over them, altering registration details or concealing a vehicle’s identity.

Other offences falling under the crackdown include blocking roads, reckless and negligent driving, over-speeding, dangerous zigzag manoeuvres and drifting. Disorderly conduct and extremely careless driving have also been included among the violations that can lead to the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs).

CTO Shirazi said the decision was aimed at curbing dangerous driving practices and addressing violations that pose a serious threat to human life. He made it clear that offenders involved in these categories of violations would no longer be let off with a fine alone.

Punjab Police already issued more than 6.5 million traffic challans across region by August this year, generating over Rs12.19 billion in fines. Lahore traffic police took action against more than 42,000 vehicles and motorcyclists on designated model roads. The violations included 10,114 helmet-related offences, 3,819 cases of driving without a valid licence, 2,289 one-way traffic violations and 616 signal violations.