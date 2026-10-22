Petrol Price in Pakistan drops to Rs377, Diesel jumps to Rs391

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government slashes petrol prices by Rs1.60 per litre while increasing the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.64, with the revised rates coming into effect on October 23, 2026.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised petroleum prices under the federal government’s pricing mechanism. After adjustment, petrol will be available at Rs377.71 per litre, down from Rs379.31, while the price of high-speed diesel has risen to Rs391.75 per litre from Rs390.11.

The latest revision comes a day after the government reduced the petrol price by Rs2.71 per litre and raised the diesel rate by Rs0.31 per litre. Those changes had brought petrol to Rs379.31 per litre and diesel to Rs390.11 per litre.

International crude oil markets moved higher today, with prices climbing to a five-month high as escalating regional tensions raised concerns about potential disruptions to energy supplies.

Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia intensified market concerns over oil flows from the Middle East, a strategically important region for global energy exports.

Brent crude futures had gained $2.42, or 2.2%, to reach $111.24 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by $1.14, or 1.2%, to $98.29 per barrel. Brent crude also entered technically overbought territory for the third time in a week and was on course for its highest closing price since May 18.