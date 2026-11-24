LAHORE – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Lahore has arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing and harassing his real sister using her private pictures and videos.

According to initial investigations, the arrest was made during a raid in Iqbal Town under the supervision of Additional Director Atif Ameer.

The suspect allegedly gained unauthorised access to his sister’s mobile phone and obtained her private photographs and videos.

He reportedly threatened to share the material with family members and demanded Rs2.5 million from her.

Investigators further alleged that the suspect pressured his sister to transfer family property into his name by using the private material as leverage.

During the operation, officials seized a mobile phone allegedly containing the videos and other digital evidence linked to the case.

Further investigation is underway.