KARACHI – A 20-year-old man from Jhal Magsi, Balochistan, has died of rabies while undergoing treatment at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), taking the total number of rabies-related deaths across Sindh to 43 this year.

According to hospital officials, the victim had been bitten by a dog approximately two months ago but did not receive timely anti-rabies vaccination.

He was brought to the emergency department of Jinnah Hospital in critical condition, with the deadly symptoms of rabies having fully developed by the time he reached the facility.

Hospital authorities reported that JPMC has recorded 13 rabies-related deaths so far this year. The hospital has also received approximately 13,000 cases involving dog bites during the same period.

Meanwhile, Indus Hospital has reported another 30 deaths caused by rabies this year.

With the latest fatality, the total number of people who have died from rabies at the two hospitals has reached 43, highlighting the continuing toll of the disease in Sindh.

The latest case also underscores the importance of seeking immediate medical attention and receiving anti-rabies vaccination following a dog bite.