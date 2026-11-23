ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Health has directed that advertisements for formula milk be banned from November 24, and has ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to submit a report on implementation at the next meeting. Violations will invite action.

The committee also directed that formula milk be placed under the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) rather than treated as a food item, and that the words “Infant Formula” be clearly printed on its packaging.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Aamir Waliuddin Chishti. PEMRA Chairperson Ambreen Jan briefed the committee on formula milk advertisements. She said the matter is pending in court and that no representative of the Ministry of Health appeared at the last hearing. She said PEMRA would implement the directions given by Parliament, adding that the advertisement sent by the Ministry of Health had been aired by PEMRA.

Chairman Chishti said the formula milk issue is linked to a few self-interested businesspeople and that various institutions are under pressure. He said he is answerable to the public and committee members and will not be swayed by any pressure.

He stressed that formula milk is not an ordinary food item and should therefore be placed under DRAP instead of the food authority. Companies should also be required to write “Infant Formula” on the packs instead of “milk,” he said.