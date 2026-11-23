ISLAMABAD – The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT) on Monday issued an advisory highlighting multiple security vulnerabilities in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business across several platforms.

The advisory identifies flaws affecting WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business on Android, iOS and Mac Desktop, as well as WhatsApp for Windows. It said WhatsApp has published its 2026 security advisories covering five vulnerabilities fixed in the May and November 2026 updates: CVE-2026-102769, CVE-2026-44908, CVE-2026-23871, CVE-2026-23866 and CVE-2026-23863.

According to the advisory, the flaws could allow deletion of locally stored files, limited leakage of chat database information, disclosure of a device’s IP address, and processing of attacker-controlled media or URLs on a victim’s device. They could also allow execution of a malicious file disguised as a harmless document. Most of the flaws require the user to open or interact with a crafted message or file.

National CERT recommended that users update WhatsApp immediately and download updates only from official app stores, avoiding unofficial or modified versions of the app.

Users were also advised not to click on messages containing order details received from unknown individuals, to avoid promotional and click-to-WhatsApp messages, and to keep media auto-download disabled. The advisory further urged users to block and report suspicious accounts to reduce potential security risks.