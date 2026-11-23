ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him on the law and order situation in the country.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the current national situation and other important matters during the meeting.

Earlier, Naqvi met Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence. They discussed the overall situation in the country, law and order, and government measures.

Devolution of powers to the grassroots level and the creation of new provinces were also discussed. Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Punjab Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain were also present at the meeting.