KUALA LUMPUR – Pakistan and Malaysia are looking to deepen their defence and security partnership, with Field Marshal Asim Munir’s official visit to Kuala Lumpur bringing fresh momentum to military cooperation, strategic engagement and regional security collaboration.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), Field Marshal Asim Munir, held high-level meetings with Malaysian leadership during his visit, including a meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. The discussions centred on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding defence cooperation and addressing emerging regional and international security challenges.

Both sides shed light on importance of closer coordination between their armed forces, with particular emphasis on sustained military engagement, institutional partnerships and regular exchanges at the leadership level.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warmly welcomed Field Marshal Asim Munir and acknowledged the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Malaysia, describing mutual trust, friendship and cooperation as important foundations of bilateral ties. He reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to expanding relations with Pakistan, particularly in defence and security, signalling continued interest in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Field Marshal Asim Munir appreciated Malaysia’s constructive contribution to peace and stability in Southeast Asia and reiterated Islamabad’s resolve to expand defence collaboration and institutional connections between the armed forces.

Pakistani military chief received a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon arriving at Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Force, General Tan Sri Haji Malek Razak Sulaiman, attended the ceremony alongside the chiefs of the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force. Field Marshal Asim Munir also met Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin to discuss expanding cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces.

The meeting explored opportunities for deeper military-to-military engagement, stronger institutional coordination and new areas of collaboration in the defence sector.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to developing defence relations through regular leadership-level interactions, enhanced military cooperation and continued discussions on international and regional security matters.