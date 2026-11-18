ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis seeking long-term residency abroad now have opportunity to live in Malaysia for up to 20 years under Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme. The initiative offers renewable residency permits through different investment categories, allowing eligible individuals and their families to establish a second home in one of Southeast Asia’s leading destinations.

The Southeast Asian nation intensified efforts to promote programme in Pakistan, with Malaysian Consulate in Karachi announcing arrangements to facilitate applications through an authorised local representative.

Although often described as Malaysia’s Golden Visa, MM2H is not a newly launched programme exclusively for Pakistanis. It is established residency initiative available to eligible foreign nationals from countries maintaining diplomatic relations with Malaysia. The programme provides residency options ranging from five to 20 years, depending on the applicant’s investment capacity and chosen category.

Malaysia’s Golden Visa Programme

Malaysia My Second Home is a government-backed initiative designed to attract foreign residents, investors, retirees and families interested in living in Malaysia for extended periods. Originally introduced in 1996, the programme underwent major changes in 2024, creating a more structured residency system with different financial requirements.

Unlike traditional immigration programmes, MM2H does not automatically grant permanent residency or citizenship. Instead, approved applicants receive renewable multiple-entry long-term social visit passes. Participants can maintain a second home in Malaysia while continuing their personal and financial activities abroad, subject to programme conditions.

Four Types of Malaysia Golden Visa for Pakistanis

Platinum Visa: 20-Year Residency

The Platinum category is designed for wealthy individuals and international investors seeking maximum residency benefits.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Residency duration: 20 years, renewable

Minimum age: 25 years

Fixed bank deposit: $1 million

Minimum property investment: RM 2 million

One-time participation fee: RM 200,000

One of the most significant advantages of the Platinum category is that approved participants are permitted to undertake business and employment activities, subject to applicable regulations. This category also offers broader dependent sponsorship privileges, including eligibility for foreign domestic helpers.

Gold Visa: 15-Year Residency

The Gold category targets financially established applicants looking for long-term residency without meeting the significantly higher investment requirements of the Platinum option.

Its main conditions include:

Residency duration: 15 years, renewable

Minimum age: 25 years

Fixed bank deposit: $500,000

Minimum property investment: RM 1 million

One-time participation fee: RM 3,000

The Gold category allows applicants and eligible family members to reside in Malaysia for an extended period.

However, participation does not automatically authorise employment or business operations.

Silver Visa: 5-Year Residency

Silver category offers affordable entry point for individuals and families interested in establishing a second home in Malaysia.

Applicants must fulfil these requirements:

Residency duration: 5 years, renewable

Minimum age: 25 years

Fixed bank deposit: $150,000

Minimum property investment: RM 600,000

One-time participation fee: RM 1,000

This option may appeal to Pakistani families seeking an alternative residence, access to education or an international lifestyle. Although its initial residency period is shorter, the pass can be renewed if the applicant continues to meet the applicable conditions.

Special Economic and Financial Zone Visa: 10-Year Residency

Special Economic Zone and Special Financial Zone category offers lower fixed deposit requirements for eligible applicants willing to purchase property in designated developments such as Forest City in Johor.

The financial requirements vary according to age. For applicants aged 21 to 49, the required fixed deposit is $65,000. Those aged 50 or above must maintain a fixed deposit of $32,000.

Other requirements include:

Residency duration: 10 years, renewable

Minimum age: 21 years

Property purchase: Through an eligible developer in Forest City, subject to state regulations

One-time participation fee: RM 1,000

This category offers the lowest stated fixed deposit requirement among the four options, although property purchases and other expenses remain compulsory.

Malaysia Golden Visa Investment Requirements

Visa Category Residency Fixed Deposit Minimum Property Investment Platinum 20 years $1,000,000 RM 2,000,000 Gold 15 years $500,000 RM 1,000,000 Silver 5 years $150,000 RM 600,000 SEZ/SFZ (21–49 years) 10 years $65,000 Eligible Forest City property SEZ/SFZ (50+ years) 10 years $32,000 Eligible Forest City property

The fixed deposit and property investment are separate financial obligations. Applicants should also budget for participation fees, agent charges, medical examinations, insurance and other associated expenses.

An important feature of the MM2H programme is that participants may access part of their bank deposit after receiving approval. Under the stated framework, approved applicants can withdraw up to 50% of the original fixed deposit for eligible purposes.

These include purchasing residential property, paying education expenses, covering medical treatment and approved tourism-related spending. However, the remaining portion must be maintained in a licensed Malaysian bank throughout the required period.

Applicants may also use Shariah-compliant banking arrangements where available. The deposit requirement should not be confused with a non-refundable visa fee. It remains the applicant’s money, subject to the programme’s withdrawal and maintenance rules.

Property ownership is required for MM2H scheme. Successful applicants are generally required to purchase a qualifying residential property within one year of approval. The minimum purchase price depends on the residency category, while applicants under the SEZ/SFZ scheme must meet the specific conditions applicable to designated developments.

Another important restriction concerns resale. Properties purchased under the programme generally cannot be sold for 10 years, except where permitted to upgrade to a more expensive qualifying property. Applicants should therefore consider the long-term financial implications before committing to a property purchase.

The programme includes a minimum physical presence requirement for certain participants. Applicants younger than 50 must generally spend at least 90 cumulative days per year in Malaysia. However, this requirement may be satisfied by the principal applicant or eligible family members included in the programme.

Those aged 50 and above are generally exempt from the annual minimum stay condition. This arrangement offers flexibility to applicants who continue working, operating businesses or maintaining family commitments outside Malaysia.

Tax Benefits

MM2H framework offers certain tax-related advantages involving foreign funds, income and returns on fixed deposits. However, the actual treatment of foreign-sourced income and investment returns depends on Malaysia’s prevailing tax legislation and individual circumstances.

Applicants should not assume that all personal income or investments will automatically be exempt from taxation. Professional tax advice is particularly important for individuals maintaining businesses, employment or investment portfolios in Pakistan and Malaysia.

How to Apply for Malaysia Golden Visa?

Pakistani applicants must follow a structured process involving authorised programme operators and Malaysian immigration authorities.

Applicants should first evaluate their age, available funds, family circumstances and intended length of stay before selecting the Platinum, Gold, Silver or SEZ/SFZ category.

Applications are submitted through operators licensed by Malaysia’s tourism authorities rather than directly by individual applicants. Greenland Travels (Pvt) Ltd has been introduced as an authorised representative in Pakistan as part of the recent promotional arrangements.

Applicants should independently verify an operator’s current licensing status before making payments.

Applicants generally need valid passports, police clearance or certificates of good conduct, relevant financial records, medical documentation and supporting papers for accompanying family members. Additional documentation may be required depending on the category and applicant’s circumstances.

The authorised operator submits the application through the MM2H One Stop Centre. The relevant Malaysian immigration authorities review the application and make the final approval decision.

Applicants then fulfil the applicable fixed deposit requirements, purchase qualifying property, complete medical examinations and satisfy other conditions. Once all required formalities have been completed, successful participants can receive their long-term multiple-entry residency passes.