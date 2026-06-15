Your Guide to applying for Kuwait’s 15-Year Residency Visa for Expats

A long-term residency package is up for grabs in Kuwait, but it comes with stern demands compared to UAE or Saudi programs. It comes with l ong validity, full family inclusion, tax-free environment, and government push for diversification, but you need to look into high capital threshold, requirement for genuine active business, and risk of revocation if the business underperforms.

Kuwait rolled out the residency framework to strengthen foreign investment inflows and expanding private sector participation. Under Cabinet Resolution No. 651 of 2026, published in the official gazette Kuwait Al-Youm, eligible foreign investors may now obtain residency permits valid for up to 15 years.

The new system is linked to active business operations rather than passive investment. It targets individuals who hold ownership stakes, executive roles, or partnership positions in approved investment entities operating within Kuwait. Immediate family members, including spouses, children, and parents, are also eligible to be included under the residency arrangement, provided the primary applicant meets all investment and compliance requirements.

Kuwait Investor’s Residency Program

Start by preparing a strong and realistic business plan in an approved sector such as Technology, Healthcare, Logistics, Tourism and Infrastructure.

Requirements

Before applying, ensure your investment structure meets the required financial thresholds:

Total investment: KD 5 million (≈ USD 16.3 million)

Minimum capital: KD 1 million deposited in a Kuwaiti bank

These funds must be part of an active, legitimate business operation.

Apply through KDIPA

Submit your application via the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) portal:

Provide business plan and legal documents

Submit financial proof and ownership structure

Apply for an investment license

If everything is complete, approval is typically issued within about 30 working days.

Establish Your Company in Kuwait

After approval, you must formally register your business:

Set up a legal entity (foreign-owned company or branch)

Open operations inside Kuwait

Deposit required capital

Hire local employees according to Kuwaitization rules

Obtain additional approvals from relevant ministries

Residency Documents

Gather all required documents, including:

Valid passport (minimum 6 months validity)

Police clearance certificate

Proof of ownership or employment in the company

KDIPA investment license

Capital deposit confirmation

Business operational proof

Family documents (if applying with dependents)

Company undertaking letter

The framework sets high entry bar, with qualifying investors expected to demonstrate significant financial commitment. Requirements include multi-million dinar investment levels, paid-up capital deposited within Kuwait, and the establishment of a functioning operational presence in the country.

Applicants must also maintain compliance with local labour regulations and broader investment conditions overseen by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), which serves as the central licensing and approval body.

The application process begins with the submission of a formal investment proposal through KDIPA. The authority reviews the business plan, assesses its economic value, and determines eligibility for a foreign investment licence under Kuwait’s direct investment framework.

Once approved, investors are required to establish and operationalise their business entity within Kuwait, including meeting regulatory registration requirements and maintaining active commercial operations.

Following investment approval, residency applications are forwarded for further review and final issuance by the Ministry of Interior. Authorities may request additional documentation during the process, and incomplete or non-compliant applications can face delays or rejection.

Successful applicants receive long-term residency status, with biometrics and medical checks completed as part of the final formalities. Dependents are processed under the same framework.

The residency is not permanent and remains conditional on continued business performance and regulatory compliance. Investors are required to demonstrate that their ventures remain active and aligned with approved investment criteria when seeking renewal.