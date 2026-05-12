How to get PR in Australia; Guide for Pakistanis with ENS 186 Visa Explained

If you are planning to get permanent residency (PR) in Australia from Pakistan, there are several skilled migration pathways that may open opportunities for you. One of the key routes is the Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) Subclass 186 visa, which allows eligible skilled workers to get PR through sponsorship from Australian employer.

This Visa scheme is for individuals who are qualified, and have work experience, and expertise in in-demand fields such as healthcare, education, and technical professions.

Australia streamlined opportunities for skilled foreign professionals by highlighting the benefits and eligibility criteria of the Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) Visa Subclass 186, a permanent residency pathway designed to attract qualified overseas workers.

According to details shared by Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, the ENS Subclass 186 visa allows eligible applicants to secure permanent residency in Australia through nomination by an approved Australian employer. The program is aimed at professionals who possess recognised qualifications, industry experience, and specialised skills in high-demand sectors.

Officials said applicants must first get sponsorship from Australian company and meet the professional standards required for their occupation before becoming eligible for the visa process.

Australian immigration authorities reportedly prioritising workers willing to serve in regional areas, while professionals linked to healthcare and education sectors are also receiving increased preference amid ongoing labour shortages across the country.

Australian Department of Home Affairs considers program a key part of its long-term workforce strategy aimed at addressing shortages of skilled labour and strengthening critical industries. The initiative also aligns with Canberra’s broader economic policy focused on attracting experienced international talent to support economic growth and productivity.

Immigration experts believe ENS Subclass 186 visa remains one of the most attractive pathways for skilled migrants because it offers direct permanent residency, long-term career opportunities, and settlement benefits for eligible workers and their families.

Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has advised interested applicants to carefully review official eligibility requirements and updated visa information through Australia’s Department of Home Affairs before starting the application process.

Officials added that the scheme presents a major international career opportunity for qualified and hardworking individuals seeking to expand their professional future abroad.

More details regarding overseas employment and visa guidance are available through the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment