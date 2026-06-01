Intelligence officer among 3 roughed up in DHA Lahore road rage incident

LAHORE – A road rage incident escalated when a luxury car allegedly blocking traffic led to a heated moment. The situation quickly turned violent, with three people, including an intelligence officer, reportedly assaulted by the car owners using sticks and other weapons.

The incident occurred in Lahore’s upscale Defence B area, where three individuals, including an officer from a state institution were allegedly subjected to brutal assault by young men traveling in a luxury vehicle.

The high-end car was reportedly obstructing traffic flow. When citizens attempted to request the driver to move aside using horn and flashing lights, the situation escalated violently in a matter of seconds.

The occupants of luxury vehicle allegedly lost their temper and launched violent attack on 3 men right in middle of the road. Witnesses claim the suspects used sticks, an electric shock device, and even weapons during the assault, turning a routine traffic moment into a scene of panic and fear.

FIR further reveals that the victims were not only assaulted but were also allegedly held briefly against their will and threatened with serious consequences. Disturbing clip of the incident since surfaced online, intensifying public outrage and raising serious questions about street safety and unchecked aggression.

Police registered case under sections related to assault, unlawful confinement, and criminal intimidation, and have launched a full-scale investigation.

Authorities said among the nominated suspects is the son of a well-known Lahore business figure. Raids are underway at multiple locations as law enforcement teams race to apprehend those involved.

Police officials assured that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined and that strict legal action will follow, regardless of influence or background of both sides.