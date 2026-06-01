Pakistan to host ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2028

AHMEDABAD – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has awarded Pakistan the hosting rights for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2028, while India will play its matches at a neutral venue.

According to an ICC statement issued after the Board meeting in Ahmedabad, several recommendations of the Chief Executives Committee were approved.

The ICC said that, on a trial basis, the use of the pink ball in Test matches has been approved to maximize playing time in case of poor light, subject to mutual consent of both teams.

The statement added that the break duration between innings in T20 Internationals has been increased to 15 minutes.

The ICC also revised the schedule for the Women’s Champions Trophy 2027, which will now be held from February 14 to 28, 2027, instead of the earlier June–July window.

According to the announcement, the ICC Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 will feature 10 teams, including five Full Members and five Associate teams.

The council also approved the introduction of a 16-team global qualifier for the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Separately, Cricket Canada’s membership has been suspended due to serious breaches; however, the national team will continue to participate in ICC events despite the suspension.

An ICC two-member delegation will visit Bangladesh to review the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) electoral process and other matters. The delegation has also recently visited Sri Lanka to assess ongoing developments with relevant stakeholders.

The ICC expressed concern over the growing number of franchise leagues and decided to form a committee to examine ways to maintain balance between the international cricket calendar and franchise competitions within the existing structure.