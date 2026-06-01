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Per Tola Gold Rates drop to Rs471,762 Per Tola in Pakistan amid global dip

By News Desk
2:44 pm | Jun 1, 2026
gold prices in pakistan

KARACHI – Gold started first week of June on negative note as prices declined in both the local and international markets.

On June 1, the price of gold per tola dropped sharply by Rs4,400, settling at Rs471,762 while 10-gram gold saw drop of Rs3,773, bringing its new price down to Rs404,459.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Item New Price
Gold (Per Tola, Pakistan) Rs471,762
Gold (10 Gram, Pakistan) Rs404,459
Gold (International, per ounce) $4,494
Silver (Per Tola, Pakistan) Rs8,059

The decline comes just days after a bullish session on Saturday, when gold had surged by Rs1,300, pushing the per-tola rate to Rs476,162 before reversing direction.

On the global front, gold prices slid by $44 per ounce, falling to $4,494 (including a $20 premium), adding pressure on local markets and triggering the downward adjustment.

However, in a striking contrast, silver moved against the trend. The metal gained Rs46 per tola, reaching Rs8,059, offering a rare bright spot amid the broader weakness in precious metals.

Gold Price Per Tola hits Rs4.76Lac Per Tola amid global bullion tweaks

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