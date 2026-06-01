Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound Updates – 1 June 2026

Pakistan’s foreign exchange market shows mixed but stable trends as major global currencies remained firm against the rupee on June 1, 2026.

US Dollar remains at Rs278.80 for buying and Rs279.55 for selling, while Euro stood at Rs322.87 and Rs328.89. UK Pound remained higher at Rs374.08 for buying and Rs379.10 for selling.

UAE dirham was recorded at Rs75.55/Rs76.55, the Saudi riyal at Rs73.85/Rs74.75, Qatari riyal at Rs74.04/Rs76.02, Omani riyal at Rs718.48/Rs729.25, Bahraini dinar at Rs729.05/Rs740.75, and Kuwaiti dinar at Rs876.38/Rs887.25.

Other currencies also showed steady movement. Australian Dollar traded at Rs196.82/Rs202.68, Canadian Dollar at Rs200.01/Rs205.45, Chinese yuan at Rs40.05/Rs41.15, and Japanese yen at Rs1.74/Rs1.84. The Swiss franc stood at Rs352.78/Rs356.68, while the Singapore dollar was Rs216.03/Rs220.15.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Buying (PKR) Selling (PKR) US Dollar (USD) 278.80 279.55 Euro (EUR) 322.87 328.89 UK Pound Sterling (GBP) 374.08 379.10 U.A.E Dirham (AED) 75.55 76.55 Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.85 74.75 Qatari Riyal (QAR) 74.04 76.02 Omani Riyal (OMR) 718.48 729.25 Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 729.05 740.75 Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 876.38 887.25 Australian Dollar (AUD) 196.82 202.68 Canadian Dollar (CAD) 200.01 205.45 Singapore Dollar (SGD) 216.03 220.15 New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 161.80 168.81 Swiss Franc (CHF) 352.78 356.68 Chinese Yuan (CNY) 40.05 41.15 Danish Krone (DKK) 43.35 43.75 Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 34.94 35.94 Indian Rupee (INR) 2.50 2.75 Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.74 1.84 Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 67.00 68.15 Norwegian Krone (NOK) 27.75 28.05 Swedish Krona (SEK) 30.35 30.65 Thai Baht (THB) 8.50 8.65