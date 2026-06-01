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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound Updates – 1 June 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:26 am | Jun 1, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

Pakistan’s foreign exchange market shows mixed but stable trends as major global currencies remained firm against the rupee on June 1, 2026.

US Dollar remains at Rs278.80 for buying and Rs279.55 for selling, while Euro stood at Rs322.87 and Rs328.89. UK Pound remained higher at Rs374.08 for buying and Rs379.10 for selling.

UAE dirham was recorded at Rs75.55/Rs76.55, the Saudi riyal at Rs73.85/Rs74.75, Qatari riyal at Rs74.04/Rs76.02, Omani riyal at Rs718.48/Rs729.25, Bahraini dinar at Rs729.05/Rs740.75, and Kuwaiti dinar at Rs876.38/Rs887.25.

Other currencies also showed steady movement. Australian Dollar traded at Rs196.82/Rs202.68, Canadian Dollar at Rs200.01/Rs205.45, Chinese yuan at Rs40.05/Rs41.15, and Japanese yen at Rs1.74/Rs1.84. The Swiss franc stood at Rs352.78/Rs356.68, while the Singapore dollar was Rs216.03/Rs220.15.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Buying (PKR) Selling (PKR)
US Dollar (USD) 278.80 279.55
Euro (EUR) 322.87 328.89
UK Pound Sterling (GBP) 374.08 379.10
U.A.E Dirham (AED) 75.55 76.55
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.85 74.75
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 74.04 76.02
Omani Riyal (OMR) 718.48 729.25
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 729.05 740.75
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 876.38 887.25
Australian Dollar (AUD) 196.82 202.68
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 200.01 205.45
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 216.03 220.15
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 161.80 168.81
Swiss Franc (CHF) 352.78 356.68
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 40.05 41.15
Danish Krone (DKK) 43.35 43.75
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 34.94 35.94
Indian Rupee (INR) 2.50 2.75
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.74 1.84
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 67.00 68.15
Norwegian Krone (NOK) 27.75 28.05
Swedish Krona (SEK) 30.35 30.65
Thai Baht (THB) 8.50 8.65

 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
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