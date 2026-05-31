Nepal make history with record-breaking 313 runs in T20I

Nepal’s national cricket team produced a sensational batting display in T20 International cricket, setting a new benchmark by posting a massive total of 313 runs.

In an Asian Games T20 match against China, Nepal scored 313 for 2 in their allotted 20 overs, marking one of the highest totals in the history of T20 International cricket.

Kushal Bhurtel led the charge with a brilliant century, while other batters also contributed with aggressive and explosive hitting against the Chinese bowling attack. During his innings, Bhurtel also hit six consecutive sixes in an over, equalling a unique record held by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Nepal had earlier made history in the 2023 Asian Games when they scored 314 runs against Mongolia, becoming the first team in T20I history to cross the 300-run mark. With this latest feat, Nepal has now become the only team to register 300-plus totals twice in T20 internationals.

The historic performance has been widely praised in international cricket circles, with fans hailing it as a major achievement for associate cricket nations.