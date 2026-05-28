West Indies announce Test series schedule against Pakistan

Cricket West Indies has announced the schedule for its home Test series against Pakistan national cricket team.

According to details, Cricket West Indies also confirmed its home fixtures against Sri Lanka national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team.

Pakistan’s cricket team will tour the West Indies in July for a two-match Test series. Both matches will be played in Trinidad and Tobago.

The first Test will take place from July 25 to 29 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, while the second Test will be played from August 2 to 6 at the Queen’s Park Oval.

This will mark the first-ever Test match to be hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Before the Test series against Pakistan, the West Indies team will play an all-format series against Sri Lanka in June and July, followed by a five-match ODI series against New Zealand later in July.