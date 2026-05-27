US–Iran Peace Deal key points revealed who gained upper hand in extended talks

ISLAMABAD – A reported peace deal framework between US and Iran hints at a possible shift from confrontation to negotiation, with proposals covering military cutback and maritime activity in Hormuz.

While the details suggest cautious progress, the deal remains remained in limbo, with both sides still seeking guarantees and verification before any agreement is reached. A basic understanding between Iran and US reportedly hinted at potential ceasefire and broader peace framework aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region, according to Iranian state media.

Iranian state TV claims it accessed an early draft of the document, which includes series of proposals covering maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, military deployments, and a possible pathway toward a formal international agreement.

Under the proposed framework, Iran would restore commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz to pre-conflict levels within one month. In return, Washington would reduce or withdraw its military presence around Iran and lift any naval blockade in the region.

The draft reportedly specifies that unrestricted passage of US warships through the Strait of Hormuz is not included in the proposed arrangement. The document also suggests that maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz would be jointly managed by Iran and Oman.

Iranian sources stressed that the framework has not yet been finalized, with Tehran reportedly insisting on practical and verifiable guarantees before any implementation.

A separate report by Iran’s Mizan News Agency describes the initiative as part of a broader, multi-layered peace process. It claims the United States has indicated willingness in principle to reduce its military presence around Iran, although it remains unclear whether this includes regional deployments or personnel stationed at U.S. military bases.

The draft further proposes that if a final agreement is reached within 60 days, it could be submitted to the United Nations Security Council for adoption as a binding resolution.

If confirmed, the reported framework would mark a significant shift in Iran–U.S. relations, though key details remain under negotiation and subject to verification.