5 Special Mutton and Beef Dishes to Try This Eid ul Azha 2026

Pakistanis are celebrating Eid ul Azha with religious fervour, and many households look for ways to turn qurbani meat into something special. The good news is that you don’t need fancy equipment or professional skills to make festive dishes feel special.

From slow-cooked classics to quick one-pot meals, Daily Pakistan brings you guide to some of the most flavourful and relatively easy Eid meat dishes you can try at home.

Namkeen Gosht

If you want the most effortless start to Eid cooking, this is it. This dish keeps things minimal, just meat, salt, black pepper, garlic, and ginger. No heavy spices, no complicated steps.

The meat is slowly cooked until tender, allowing its natural flavour to stand out. It’s especially popular in households that prefer light, clean-tasting food after qurbani.

Hunter’s Beef

This dish is all about planning ahead. A large beef cut is cured with salt, spices, and acidic ingredients like lemon or vinegar, then slow-cooked and sliced thin. It’s often served on second or thirds Eid mornings as sandwiches or snacks.

Gosht ka Achar

Not every Eid dish is meant to be eaten immediately. This unique recipe turns cooked meat into a long-lasting pickle-style dish using mustard oil, vinegar or lemon, and traditional achari spices.

Once prepared, it can be stored for days or even weeks in the fridge.

Raan Musallam

This is the “showstopper” dish of many Eid tables. A whole mutton leg is marinated overnight in yogurt, spices, and sometimes papaya paste to tenderize it. The next day, it is slow-cooked until soft and juicy. Despite its royal look, it’s surprisingly manageable at home with a pressure cooker or oven.

Bhuna Gosht

If you enjoy bold, restaurant-style flavours, this is a must-try. The meat is first seared and then slowly cooked with onions, ginger-garlic, yogurt, and spices until the oil separates. This slow cooking process creates a thick, rich gravy with deep flavour.