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Pakistani celebrities celebrate Eid-ul-Azha 2026 in Style; See Pictures

By News Desk
4:32 pm | May 27, 2026
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Eid-ul-Azha 2026 is being celebrated across Pakistan with deep religious devotion, unity, and traditional fervor as millions of Muslims attend Eid prayers and perform animal sacrifices, and celebrities are also marking the festival in style.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs, and open grounds, where special prayers were offered for peace, stability, and prosperity of the country as well as relief from ongoing global challenges and hardships.

Amid nationwide celebrations, Pakistani celebrities also joined in the Eid festivities, sharing glimpses of their celebrations on social media. Dressed in elegant traditional attire, many stars showcased their Eid Day looks, extended warm wishes to fans, and highlighted the joy and spirit of the occasion with style and enthusiasm.

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