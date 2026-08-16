Lahore Weather Update: Muggy Conditions to stay despite Expected Rains

Lahore is expected to remain hot and humid, with temperatures staying atound 35-38 in day time over weekend. Sunday will be hot with hazy sunshine, while the chances of thunderstorms and rain will increase from Monday onward.

From next week, the weather will remain warm and humid, with high near 35°C. A strong thunderstorm could develop in some parts of Lahore during the afternoon, bringing temporary relief from the heat.

Unsettled weather may continue through the rest of the week, with occasional rain and thunderstorms, particularly during the morning or afternoon. Despite the rain chances, Lahore is likely to remain warm and humid.

Warm and humid conditions are expected to continue across most regions. Some areas of northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, and KP could receive scattered rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain may occur in parts of Kashmir and northeastern Punjab overnight.

Isolated rain, and thunderstorms may occur during the evening or night in several districts, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Gujrat, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara, Sargodha, and Faisalabad, Met Office said.