Bangladesh make history with First-Ever Test Win on Australian Soil

Bangladesh Test cricketers added another feather in their cap after stunning Australia with 9-wicket win, breaking new ground by securing their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil. Asian Tigers displayed A-game, pulling off historic nine-wicket victory in Darwin and finally breaking through a barrier that had stood between them and a Test win Down Under. The result is landmark moment for Bangladesh cricket. In only their third Test in Australia, the visitors secured their first-ever victory on Australian soil, becoming the fastest Asian team to reach the milestone.

That achievement puts Bangladesh ahead of both Pakistan and India. Pakistan needed seven Tests to register their first Test win in Australia, while India had to wait until their 12th match before claiming victory Down Under.

The nine-wicket success is also Bangladesh’s second-biggest Test win by wickets. Their biggest came in 2024, when they crushed Pakistan by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi. But Darwin triumph carries even greater weight because it adds another major win to Bangladesh’s record in SENA countries, South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Bangladesh previously managed only one Test victory across those four countries, beating New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in 2022. The victory over Australia now gives them a second.

For Australia, the defeat is end of extraordinary home record against Asian opposition. Before Bangladesh’s breakthrough in Darwin, Australia had not lost a home Test to an Asian side other than India since 1995.

The result also gives Bangladesh their second Test victory over Australia in seven meetings. Their first came in 2017, when Bangladesh famously defeated Australia in Mirpur.