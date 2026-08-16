Afghan Citizen appeals to Field Marshal Asim Munir as anger against Taliban boils over

KABUL – An Afghan citizen made emotional appeal to Field Marshal Asim Munir, urging help against what he describes as the Taliban’s oppressive rule.

Anger against Taliban government appears to be intensifying on social media, with series of clips showing Afghan citizens voicing frustration over economic hardships, unemployment, inflation, alleged corruption and the country’s deteriorating conditions.

The clips surfaced as Taliban mark 5 years since returning to power in Afghanistan. While Taliban have been celebrating the anniversary of their rule, the videos present sharply different picture, with some citizens openly criticizing the government and calling for resistance.

کابل سے سامنے آنے والے ویڈیو پیغام میں افغان شہری نے فیلڈ مارشل سید عاصم منیر سے مدد کی اپیل کی اور طالبان حکومت کے خلاف شدید شکایات کا اظہار کیا۔ افغان عوام کی مشکلات پر عالمی توجہ کا مطالبہ۔ pic.twitter.com/9BT1D0RzDJ — Minahil 🌻 (@blogsbynoorie) August 15, 2026

The clip shows Afghan citizen venting anger at the Taliban, accusing them of destroying the war-torn country. The man argues that confronting the Taliban individually would serve no purpose and calls on Afghans to unite against the rulers. He also urges the Afghan people to resist the Taliban government.

Another Afghan citizen voices concern over hunger, poverty and unemployment, claiming that ordinary people are facing severe difficulties under Taliban rule. The speaker blames the current government’s policies for worsening economic conditions and says that the hardships faced by ordinary Afghans have made life increasingly difficult.

One of the videos also features an emotional appeal to Pakistan’s Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. Afghan citizen terms Field Marshal as source of hope and calls on him to play a role in ending Taliban rule. The speaker alleges that the Taliban have devastated Afghanistan and claims that civilians, including children, are suffering under their government.

In another video circulating online, an Afghan citizen claims that the country has moved several decades backwards during the Taliban’s five years in power instead of progressing. The speaker accused Taliban of being “slaves” of India and Israel and calls for Afghans to be freed from what he describes as oppressive rule.

Such developments show intensity of anger expressed in some of the videos, although they do not by themselves establish the scale or organization of any armed opposition movement. The videos also triggered renewed debate online over the Taliban’s five-year rule, Afghanistan’s economic crisis and the grievances of ordinary citizens.

Afghanistan continues to face serious economic, humanitarian and human-rights woes under Taliban rule. There is widespread poverty, unemployment, food insecurity and dependence on humanitarian aid remain major concerns.

Taliban’s restrictions on women and girls’ education, employment and public participation have drawn widespread criticism. The country also faces pressure on its healthcare system, limited political freedoms, restrictions on media, and continued international isolation. The return of large numbers of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries has placed additional pressure on jobs, housing and public services.