White House slams over 40 Countries accused of helping China dodge Trump Tariffs

White House slammed group of countries for allegedly helping China dodge Trump-era tariffs. From India and Japan to Israel, Canada and European Union, several US allies have been named in a report alleging that Chinese goods were routed through third countries to avoid higher duties, potentially costing the US billions in lost revenue.

Trump administration ignited fresh trade controversy after White House accused more than 40 countries of helping China circumvent U.S. tariffs, allegedly allowing Chinese goods to enter the American market through countries where import duties are comparatively lower.

The countries allegedly involved include Canada, the European Union, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, South Korea and Taiwan, among others. Several of them are close U.S. allies, making the allegations particularly sensitive. WH spox claims that Chinese exports have been routed through third countries before reaching the United States, potentially allowing exporters to avoid tariffs imposed directly on Chinese goods.

White House alleges that China has managed to avoid approximately $300 billion in tariffs through such practices, arguing that the scheme has undermined U.S. trade policy and deprived the American government of billions of dollars in potential revenue.

US trade adviser Peter Navarro sharply criticized the alleged practices, claiming that they have come at the expense of American jobs and billions of dollars in government revenue. Trump administration accused China of engaging in widespread trade fraud and using complex international supply routes to evade U.S. tariffs.

Washington’s argument is that Chinese products can effectively bypass higher duties when they are shipped through third countries before entering the American market.

Beijing, however, has rejected the allegations outright. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said that “there are no winners in trade wars,” while criticizing U.S. tariff measures and Washington’s use of state power against Chinese companies.

China has also rejected what it describes as the use of national security justifications and unilateral tariffs to suppress Chinese goods, arguing that third-party countries should not have their interests targeted by unilateral US actions. Chinese Embassy warned that China would take measures to safeguard its interests if necessary.