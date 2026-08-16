Karachi Traffic Update: Avoid These Routes today amid Jamaat-e-Islami’s Protest

Karachi woke up to fresh traffic restrictions on Sunday as containers appeared on key roads leading to Sindh Chief Minister House, disrupting movement around the Red Zone as Jamaat-e-Islami protesting against rising fuel prices, and traffic police moved in to manage diversions and guide commuters toward alternative routes.

Authorities closed several key roads leading toward the Sindh Chief Minister House, with containers placed at major entry points ahead of Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) protest against rising fuel prices and petroleum levies.

Containers were placed at Metropole, PIDC and adjoining arteries, effectively restricting access to routes connecting motorists with the Red Zone. Traffic police were deployed across the surrounding roads to control congestion and divert vehicles toward alternative routes.

Commuters heading toward the Sindh CM House and nearby Red Zone areas faced difficulties as traffic restrictions came into effect. Officials advised motorists to avoid the blocked stretches and use alternate routes to reach their destinations.

The road closures came as JI began its planned nationwide protest campaign on Sunday, with sit-ins announced outside Chief Ministers’ Houses in provincial capitals and governors’ residences in other provinces.

JI Protest Over Fuel Prices

JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had announced the demonstrations a day earlier, saying the party would continue its campaign against increasing petroleum prices and levies until its demands were addressed.

In Lahore, the party planned to start its demonstration at 3pm from Masjid-e-Shuhada, followed by a march toward the Chief Minister’s House.

Speaking at JI’s central headquarters in Mansoorah, Rehman claimed that the government had collected Rs1,567 billion from the public through petroleum levies, exceeding the amount envisaged under the IMF programme.

He said JI would not announce a fixed deadline for ending the sit-ins, indicating that the protests would continue until the government responded to the party’s demands.

The JI chief also warned authorities against attempting to obstruct the demonstrations, saying any effort to disrupt the protests could turn the campaign into a broader movement against the government.

Rehman said JI had previously organised sit-ins at 510 locations without damaging public or private property, claiming that no property had been harmed during those demonstrations.

The party is demanding reductions in petrol prices, electricity tariffs and the cost of essential commodities, citing growing pressure on the public due to the rising cost of living.

JI has also called for a nationwide social media campaign on X against the petroleum levy, urging supporters to raise their voices over what the party described as an additional burden on citizens.

Punjab Government Warns Protesters

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari said the petroleum levy was a federal matter and did not fall under the authority of the Punjab government.

Speaking to journalists at an exhibition at Lahore’s Expo Centre, she said political parties could exercise their right to peaceful protest but warned that road blockades, violations of law and disruption to public life would not be tolerated.

Bukhari questioned the decision to target provincial authorities over an issue she said was controlled by the federal government.

She also described the latest wave of sit-ins as an attempt to revive what she called “dead politics” and criticised JI’s electoral performance, referring to its results in the previous three general elections.

The minister further highlighted provincial initiatives aimed at supporting young people, saying loans would be provided to help them establish themselves and pursue economic opportunities.

She advised students to choose degree programmes with stronger employment prospects and avoid fields with limited career opportunities.

Praising young participants at an Expo Centre exhibition, Bukhari said their work had demonstrated the significant talent among Pakistan’s youth.

She also called for greater opportunities for women across professional fields, saying career choices should not be restricted on the basis of gender.

On the fashion industry, she urged designers to focus on affordability and make quality clothing accessible to ordinary consumers.

Bukhari said the provincial government would continue working to provide young people with platforms to showcase their abilities and opportunities to develop their talents.

With security restrictions now affecting major approaches to the Sindh CM House, commuters in Karachi’s Red Zone have been advised to plan their journeys carefully and avoid the affected roads until traffic restrictions are lifted.