Tiktoker Gilamana Ayesha Shamsho Gunned Down In Taxila Shooting

TAXILA – Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Shamsu Bibi was gunned down in a targeted shooting in Taxila, while her 15-year-old sister was injured during the incident.

The TikToker was famous for bold content on the platform for around four years and had more than 1.3 million followers. Lately, she received a phone call from a man identified as Kashif Kashi before leaving her residence in a car with her sister and brother. The family was travelling when motorcycle-riding attackers allegedly opened fire near a private petrol station.

TikToker suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was critically injured in the attack. The driver lost control of the vehicle after the firing, causing it to collide with a dumper. Her younger sister Asmiya was injured in the resulting crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

FIR also refers to an alleged financial dispute involving Bibi and individuals identified as Kausar and Javed alias Shaheen. Her father told police that his daughter had informed the family about alleged threats from the suspects.

The family suspects that the alleged financial dispute and previous threats may be connected to the killing. FIR further alleges that the suspects could have arranged the attack themselves or through unidentified accomplices. These claims remain subject to investigation.

Taxila police have registered a case and begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Investigators are examining the reported financial dispute, the alleged threats, the phone call received before the incident and the identities of the attackers.

Police are also attempting to trace and arrest the suspected assailants and establish the motive behind the killing.

The incident has drawn attention because of Bibi’s substantial social media following and the allegations that she had raised concerns about threats before her death. Authorities are expected to determine the exact circumstances and motive as the investigation progresses.