Female Tiktoker Shot Dead In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A female TikToker was shot dead within the limits of Humak Police Station in Islamabad.

According to police, Pashto TikToker Out Lofra was allegedly killed by her husband, who later took his own life by shooting himself.

The incident occurred near Langnum Tower in the Humak area. The deceased woman was identified as Sana Javed, a resident of Attock.

As per the FIR, police have registered a case. A young man identified as Muhammad Sadiq, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, was found at the scene. Initial reports suggest he had previously served as a constable in Attock Police but had been dismissed.

Police said Sadiq first shot his wife and then committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. Three bullet casings and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the scene and taken into custody.

According to reports, Sana Javed had previously been married to Shafiq Ahmed, from whom she had obtained a divorce. Her marriage to Sadiq was her second.

Police stated that the couple frequently had disputes, and the incident appears to have occurred due to domestic conflict.