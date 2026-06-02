BankIslami partners with Surayya Azeem Waqf Teaching Hospital to strengthen healthcare access for Punjab’s underserved communities

KARACHI – Reaffirming its commitment to social responsibility and community development, BankIslami has extended support to Surayya Azeem Waqf Teaching Hospital (SATH), one of the largest public welfare hospitals in Lahore. The contribution will support the hospital in delivering quality medical facilities to underserved communities across the wider Punjab region.

In addition to the financial support, BankIslami also on-boarded SATH as an institutional client, providing the hospital with access to the Bank’s premier Shariah-compliant banking services, including advanced cash management solutions. This initiative reflects BankIslami’s approach of combining financial purpose with social impact, extending its mission beyond commercial banking to actively enable institutions at the forefront of public welfare.

“At BankIslami, our mission of Saving Humanity from Riba extends to every dimension of our work, including our responsibility toward communities that need support the most,” said Rizwan Ata, President and CEO of BankIslami. “Institutions like SATH represent the spirit of selfless service, and we are honored to stand with them both as a supporter and as their banking partner,” he added.

The partnership was formalized during a ceremony in Lahore in the presence of BankIslami’s General Manager from the Central Region, Syed Jahanzaib Ali, and Chaudhry Mohsin Bashir, Director Finance of SATH and Executive Director of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with other senior members.

The partnership reflects BankIslami’s efforts to translate its Islamic banking values into meaningful community action, actively supporting institutions at the forefront of public welfare and reinforcing its role as a purpose-driven institution committed to the well-being of Pakistan.