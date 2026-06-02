Sc Announces Summer Vacation Schedule With Revised Working Plan

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced the schedule for its summer vacation for the year 2026.

According to the official statement, a new arrangement has been introduced to improve judicial efficiency and ensure the early disposal of pending cases. The decision was made after consultations and on the request of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Under the new plan, Supreme Court judges have agreed to extend working hours at the principal seat in Islamabad during the summer vacation period.

In contrast to previous practice, it has also been agreed that judges will spend reduced sitting time at branch registries.

However, the actual duration of the summer vacations for judges will remain four weeks, similar to previous years.

The statement added that the new arrangements aim to ensure judges’ availability during the vacation period and to maintain uninterrupted hearing of cases.