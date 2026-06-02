Pakistan opt to bowl first after winning toss against Australia in second ODI

LAHORE – Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the second match of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

The hosts, who lead the series 1-0, will be aiming to secure the series victory, while Australia will look to level the contest and keep their hopes alive.

Pakistan claimed a convincing win in the opening ODI thanks to an impressive all-round performance. Young spinner Arafat Minhas starred on debut, taking five wickets and dismantling the Australian batting lineup.

Speaking after the toss, Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said the team had made no changes to the playing XI and would try to bowl Australia out for the lowest possible total.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Australia: Matt Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Peake, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa and Matt Kuhnemann.