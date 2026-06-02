Gold Price in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Rate – 2 June 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs471,762 on June 2, 2026. The local gold market recorded a sharp decline of Rs4,400 per tola.

Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs3,773, settling at Rs404,459.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Change Gold (1 Tola) Rs471,762 -Rs4,400 Gold (10 Grams) Rs404,459 -Rs3,773 Gold (1 Ounce) $4,494 -$44 Silver (1 Tola) Rs8,059 +Rs46

21 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold Per Tola 426,361 406,980 Per 1 Gram 36,544 34,883 Per 10 Gram 365,442 348,831 Per Ounce 1,036,901 989,769

On the international front, gold decreased by $44 per ounce to reach $4,494, a figure that includes a $20 premium.

While gold continued its downward march, silver moved in the opposite direction. The price of silver increased by Rs46 per tola, settling at Rs8,059, highlighting a mixed trend in the precious metals market.