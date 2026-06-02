Gold Price in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Rate – 2 June 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs471,762 on June 2, 2026. The local gold market recorded a sharp decline of Rs4,400 per tola.
Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs3,773, settling at Rs404,459.
Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold (1 Tola)
|Rs471,762
|-Rs4,400
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs404,459
|-Rs3,773
|Gold (1 Ounce)
|$4,494
|-$44
|Silver (1 Tola)
|Rs8,059
|+Rs46
21 Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|Per Tola
|426,361
|406,980
|Per 1 Gram
|36,544
|34,883
|Per 10 Gram
|365,442
|348,831
|Per Ounce
|1,036,901
|989,769
On the international front, gold decreased by $44 per ounce to reach $4,494, a figure that includes a $20 premium.
While gold continued its downward march, silver moved in the opposite direction. The price of silver increased by Rs46 per tola, settling at Rs8,059, highlighting a mixed trend in the precious metals market.