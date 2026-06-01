Pakistan clinches gold, silver at U-17 Asian Beach Wrestling Championship

Pakistani wrestlers delivered an impressive performance at the Under-17 Asian Beach Wrestling Championship 2026 in Vietnam, winning one gold medal and one silver medal for the country.

In the 90kg category, Pakistan’s Muhammad Usman Laghari displayed exceptional skill to claim the gold medal and the title of Asian champion. He remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, defeating the host nation’s wrestler from Vietnam in his opening bout before overcoming opponents from Mongolia and China.

Laghari advanced to the final after defeating a wrestler from Kazakhstan in the semifinal. In the title clash, he once again outclassed a Vietnamese opponent to secure the gold medal.

Meanwhile, in the 70kg category, Pakistan’s Hassan Ali Bhola earned a silver medal after an outstanding campaign. During the tournament, he defeated two wrestlers from Jordan, one from Saudi Arabia, and two from Vietnam.

Bhola booked his place in the final by overcoming a strong Chinese opponent in the semifinal. However, he fell short in the decisive match and had to settle for silver.

Team official and coach Ghulam Fareed credited the achievement to the wrestlers’ hard work, quality training, and national spirit, saying the athletes had brought pride to Pakistan on the Asian stage.