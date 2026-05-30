Pakistan opt to bowl first in maiden ODI against Australia

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first in opening ODI of the three-match series against Australia, setting the stage for a gripping contest under pressure.

Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Green Shirts went into match with a mix of experience and fresh talent, as Salman Ali Agha served as his deputy. The playing group features big names such as Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, alongside emerging players like Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat and Sufiyan Muqeem. The squad also includes wicketkeeping options Rohail Nazir and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, adding depth to the lineup.

Australia, under the leadership of Josh Inglis arrived with a strong and balanced squad. Their side includes seasoned performers Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey and Adam Zampa, supported by Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short and others, making them a formidable challenge in the series opener.

The rivalry adds extra weight to the contest, with Pakistan and Australia having faced each other 111 times in ODIs. Australia have historically dominated with 71 victories, while Pakistan have managed 36 wins. Three matches ended with no result and one ended in a tie, reflecting a long but uneven battle between the two sides.

Form going into the series is closely matched, with both teams winning three of their last five completed ODIs. Pakistan come into the series after a 2-1 defeat in Bangladesh earlier this year, a result they will be eager to bounce back from on home soil. Australia, meanwhile, return to ODI cricket after a long gap since October 2025, when they secured a 2-1 series win over India at home.

With Pakistan choosing to bowl first, the stage is now set for a high-intensity clash as both teams look to seize early control of the series in Rawalpindi.

More updates to follow…