Kerosene Price slashed to Rs272 per Litre after Big Cut in Petrol, Diesel Rates

KARACHI – After relief on Petrol and Diesel. Pakistani government announced considerable drop in price of kerosene oil amid dip in crude.

The price of kerosene oil has been cut by Rs41.44 per litre, bringing the new rate down to Rs. 272 per litre, compared to the previous price of Rs. 313.44 per litre.

Major adjustments have been made in petroleum levies across fuels. The levy on petrol has been reduced by Rs10.83 per litre, while levy on diesel has been increased by Rs10.93 per litre amid twesks in fuel taxation strategy.

For kerosene oil, the petroleum levy has been kept unchanged at Rs. 20.36 per litre, despite the sharp cut in its retail price. Officials said these changes are part of broader fuel price adjustments aimed at balancing market pressures and revenue needs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed that providing relief to the public remains the top priority of his government, highlighting continued efforts to ease the financial burden on citizens amid fluctuating fuel costs.