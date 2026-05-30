Gold Price Per Tola hits Rs4.76Lac Per Tola amid global bullion tweaks

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved upward to Rs476,162 per Tola as international rates strengthened on last day of the week.

On May 30, the price of gold per tola in the local market goes up by Rs1,300 to hit Rs476,162 while the rate of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,115 to settle at Rs408,232.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Change Gold 1 tola Rs476,162 +Rs1,300 Gold 10 grams Rs408,232 +Rs1,115 Gold 1 ounce $4,538 +$13 Silver tola Rs8,013 -Rs21

A day earlier, on Friday, gold prices had closed at Rs474,862 per tola after recording a decline of Rs500 during the trading session.

In the global market, gold gained $13 per ounce, reaching $4,538, which includes a $20 premium.

Silver Rates in Pakistan Today

Meanwhile, silver moved in the opposite direction, with its per tola price dropping by Rs21 to Rs8,013.