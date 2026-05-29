Latest
Gold & Silver

Per Tola Gold Rates drop to Rs474,862 in Pakistan amid dip in global prices

By News Desk
1:11 pm | May 29, 2026
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

KARACHI –  Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight drop on Friday in light with cut in the international market and extending the recent downward trend in bullion rates.

On May 29, 24Karat gold per tola fell by Rs500 during the day to settle at Rs474,862 while rate of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs429 to Rs407,117.

Gold Rates Today

Item Price Change
Gold (per tola) Rs474,862 -Rs500
Gold (10 grams) Rs407,117 -Rs429
Gold (per ounce) $4,525 -$5
Silver (per tola) Rs8,034 -Rs83

The latest dip follows a sharper correction earlier in the week, when gold prices declined by Rs2,400 in a single session on Tuesday, bringing the per-tola rate down to Rs475,362.

On the global front, gold prices also edged lower, slipping by $5 to $4,525 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium. The movement reflects continued pressure in international bullion trading.

Silver also moved in the same direction, with prices falling by Rs83 per tola to Rs8,034, adding to the broad weakness seen across precious metals.

Gold price drops by Rs2,400 per tola in Pakistan

Avatar photo
News Desk

Related News

Search now