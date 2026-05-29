Per Tola Gold Rates drop to Rs474,862 in Pakistan amid dip in global prices

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight drop on Friday in light with cut in the international market and extending the recent downward trend in bullion rates.

On May 29, 24Karat gold per tola fell by Rs500 during the day to settle at Rs474,862 while rate of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs429 to Rs407,117.

Gold Rates Today

Item Price Change Gold (per tola) Rs474,862 -Rs500 Gold (10 grams) Rs407,117 -Rs429 Gold (per ounce) $4,525 -$5 Silver (per tola) Rs8,034 -Rs83

The latest dip follows a sharper correction earlier in the week, when gold prices declined by Rs2,400 in a single session on Tuesday, bringing the per-tola rate down to Rs475,362.

On the global front, gold prices also edged lower, slipping by $5 to $4,525 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium. The movement reflects continued pressure in international bullion trading.

Silver also moved in the same direction, with prices falling by Rs83 per tola to Rs8,034, adding to the broad weakness seen across precious metals.