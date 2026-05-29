Two killed in cylinder explosion due to gas leakage in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD Two people lost their lives after a gas cylinder exploded due to a leakage in a kitchen on the first floor of a house in Islamabad’s Sector I-10.

According to details, five people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out following the cylinder explosion. They were immediately shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Later, two of the injured succumbed to their injuries, while three others are still undergoing treatment.

Police and rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the injured to hospital.