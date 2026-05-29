Pakistan slashes petrol prices by Rs22 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has announced a significant reduction in fuel prices, cutting petrol and diesel rates by Rs22 per litre each, providing major relief to inflation-hit consumers.

With the reduction of Rs22, the new rate of petrol is Rs381.78 and diesel will be sold at Rs380.78 per litre.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister’s Office, which confirmed that the revised prices will take effect immediately as part of the government’s latest adjustment in petroleum rates.

According to the official statement, the decision comes amid changing global oil prices and efforts to pass on the benefit of reduced international crude rates to the public. The move is expected to ease transport costs and bring some relief to household budgets and inflationary pressure in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that providing relief to the public remains his top priority, adding that the government had already announced similar reductions last week.

The statement further noted that even in difficult economic conditions, the government continued to provide relief for consumers, including subsidies for public transport, goods transport, motorcyclists, and rickshaw users.

It also highlighted that Pakistan ensured fuel availability at a time when queues were seen in other countries, crediting timely government decisions for maintaining supply.

The press release added that during the global oil crisis, despite rising international prices, the government prevented sharp increases in domestic fuel rates by providing subsidies exceeding Rs130 per litre, passing relief directly to the public.