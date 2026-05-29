Meera throws challenge to Gen Z, says new generation can’t compete with veterans

Pakistani actor Meera has issued a challenge to Gen Z, saying the new generation of filmmakers and actors cannot match experienced artists.

She made these remarks during an appearance on a podcast, where she openly discussed her professional career and upcoming film projects.

Talking about her favourite co-stars and past films, Meera recalled working in Khoay Ho Tum Kahan with Babar Ali, describing the experience as memorable. She also mentioned her earlier film Inteha, calling it her first project with Humayun Saeed, along with other senior actors.

Addressing Gen Z, Meera said they should not view her generation lightly and instead prove themselves by making better films, adding that they should watch Psycho and improve upon it.

She further challenged young creators to compete with established stars, saying she would welcome healthy competition with both herself and actor Shaan Shahid, and expressed willingness to “play along” if they bring strong work.