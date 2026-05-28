Jannat Mirza faces backlash over Eid meat packing video

Pakistani TikToker and social media star Jannat Mirza has sparked fresh debate online after sharing a video of packing sacrificial meat during Eid ul Adha.

The influencer once again came under criticism after posting an Instagram reel showing herself sorting and packing meat into different bags while sitting among large quantities of sacrificial meat. Her simple Eid attire and festive style were also highlighted in the video.

However, the clip received mixed reactions from social media users. Some accused her of creating the video merely to gain views, while others raised concerns regarding cleanliness and hygiene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

Several users criticized the way the video was filmed, particularly pointing out that she was touching her hair while handling the meat. One commenter remarked that hair may have fallen into the meat during the process.

Despite the criticism, Jannat Mirza remains one of Pakistan’s most popular social media personalities, with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram.