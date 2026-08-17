Hania Aamir leaves fans swooning with effortless Retro Glam

Superstar Hania Aamir is making waves once again, this time with fashion moment that effortlessly blends early-2000s nostalgia with contemporary glamour.
The 29-year-old actress flaunted bold look as she paired black, lace-trimmed slip-style top with a soft, light-toned satin or silk skirt featuring black lace detailing, creating a sophisticated yet youthful combination. An oversized black blazer casually resting over her shoulders added a cool, relaxed edge to the ensemble, keeping the glamorous outfit from feeling overly formal.
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Hani took the styling step further with gold and silver bangles, chunky rings with green and stone accents, and dark oval sunglasses gave the look a distinctly retro character. But it was Aamir’s carefree attitude in front of the camera that gave the photo series its biggest personality boost.
The shots captured her inside a car, where she posed with her head resting on her hand, flashed a wink and played around with pouty expressions. One of the more candid frames showed Aamir applying lip liner while using the car’s visor mirror, offering a glimpse of the kind of unfiltered, behind-the-scenes moment that made the collection feel more personal.
She also posed indoors against a shelving unit, striking a casual pose with one arm raised. In another standout frame, Aamir captured a full-length elevator selfie while holding a beverage, adding another dose of everyday spontaneity to the otherwise polished fashion shoot.
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