Gold Price in Pakistan falls below Rs455,000; Check New Rates List

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on September 17, with the price of per tola falling Rs3,800 to Rs453,436.

The decline followed a weaker trend in the international bullion market, where gold lost $38 per ounce, bringing the global price to $4,309. The domestic price of 10 grams of gold also decreased, dropping Rs3,257 to Rs388,749.

The latest decline came after a strong upward move in the previous session. On Wednesday, gold had gained Rs7,900 per tola, taking its price to Rs457,236.

The local silver market also recorded a decline on Thursday. Silver fell Rs73 per tola to Rs6,869.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold rates reported from different markets showed varying prices. In Lahore, piece gold was quoted at Rs448,500 / Rs447,500, while Pathoor was listed at Rs443,000 / Rs441,000.

The reported selling price for a 1kg bar was Rs6,850. Meanwhile, the selling rate was reported at Rs448,000 in Karachi and Rs464,000 in Peshawar.