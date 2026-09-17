Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar to PKR – September 17, 2026

KARACHI – US Dollar hovered at Rs277.9 for buying and Rs278.45 for selling against the Pakistani rupee on Thursday.
Euro was available at Rs320.52 for buying and Rs324.53 for selling, while the British pound sterling stood at Rs374.26 for buying and Rs378.78 for selling. UAE dirham was trading at Rs75.5 for buying and Rs76.4 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs73.85 for buying and Rs74.50 for selling.
Currency Rates in Pakistan Today
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|277.9
|278.45
|Australian Dollar
|196.61
|200.45
|Bahrain Dinar
|733.68
|743.98
|Canadian Dollar
|199.04
|204.75
|China Yuan
|38.27
|38.99
|Danish Krone
|42.85
|43.45
|Euro
|320.52
|324.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.00
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|2.65
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|1.73
|1.83
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|886.05
|896.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|68.00
|68.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|159.63
|162.99
|Norwegian Krone
|28.20
|28.55
|Omani Riyal
|718.92
|729.45
|Qatari Riyal
|73.90
|74.58
|Saudi Riyal
|73.85
|74.50
|Singapore Dollar
|217.57
|223.10
|Swedish Krona
|28.45
|28.95
|Swiss Franc
|338.09
|342.85
|Thai Baht
|8.27
|8.97
|U.A.E. Dirham
|75.5
|76.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|374.26
|378.78
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
US dollar remained around the Rs277.9 level in the quoted open-market rates, with a buying rate of Rs278.45 and a selling rate of Rs278.55.
The euro was priced at Rs320.52 on the buying side and Rs324.53 on the selling side. The British pound remained considerably more expensive, with rates of Rs374.26 and Rs378.78, respectively.
For Pakistani workers, travellers and families receiving remittances from the Gulf, the UAE dirham and Saudi riyal remain among the most closely watched currencies.
Exchange rates may differ between banks, exchange companies and open-market dealers, and can change during the trading session.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 13 September 2026
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar (USD)
|277.8
|278.5
|Euro (EUR)
|322.48
|325.46
|UK Pound Sterling (GBP)
|375.75
|378.70
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.75
|76.58
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.05
|74.70
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|199.05
|202.47
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|733.69
|744.99
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|198.82
|204.81
|China Yuan (CNY)
|38.27
|38.99
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|42.85
|43.45
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|34.92
|35.93
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|2.65
|3.25
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.73
|1.83
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|886.10
|896.75
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|68.10
|68.95
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|162.05
|165.99
|Norwegian Krone (NOK)
|28.20
|28.55
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|718.95
|729.20
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|74.86
|76.15
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|218.97
|224.10
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|28.45
|28.95
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|343.15
|347.85
|Thai Baht (THB)
|8.25
|8.95