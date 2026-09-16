Hajj Medical Mission 2027 Test Faces Calls for Probe over ‘Fishy’ OTS Results

LAHORE – Hajj Medical Mission 2027 comes under scrutiny after candidates raised allegations of question-paper mix-ups, zero-mark results, discrepancies with carbon copies and unusually high scores. Dozens of candidates reportedly approached Ministry of Religious Affairs, demanding transparent probe into the OTS results and, if irregularities are established, a fresh examination.

Candidates questioned credibility of the results after some members got 100 out of 100, while other candidates claim their results are either missing or showing zero marks on the OTS website.

The most serious allegations concern the alleged distribution of question papers belonging to different categories at Markhor School, Johar Town, Lahore, where the examination was conducted on September 12, 2026. Candidates are now demanding that the existing results be rejected, the entire examination record be investigated and a fresh, transparent examination be conducted.

According to OTS records, the recruitment process was conducted for the “Hiring of Services for Hajj Medical Mission for Hajj-2027” under test code MORA2026B for the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The examination covered several categories, including Medical Officers, Public Health Specialists, Pharmacists and Paramedical Staff.

The selected medical personnel are expected to serve Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, providing healthcare services in Makkah and Madinah during Hajj. Given the nature of the assignment, candidates say the selection process must meet the highest standards of transparency and merit.

According to multiple candidates, an alleged mix-up occurred during the distribution of question papers at Markhor School. Candidates claim that, in one examination room, some candidates were allegedly handed question papers belonging to categories other than the ones for which they had applied.

According to the complaints, doctors were allegedly provided with paramedical-category papers, while candidates from another category allegedly received papers intended for doctors. The candidates say the alleged exchange of papers could have directly affected the performance of candidates and therefore warrants a formal investigation.

The allegations have not yet been independently verified, and responsibility for any irregularity can only be established following an official investigation.

Several candidates have contrasted the perfect scores with their own results, saying that experienced and highly qualified candidates obtained 80 marks or less, while some received considerably lower scores. Candidates are demanding that the authorities examine whether the answer sheets, answer keys and final result data correspond accurately.

The complaints have also taken another alarming dimension: candidates who claim their results are being displayed as zero. One candidate, staff nurse Seharish, stated in her complaint that the results of several candidates were not appearing correctly and that some were being shown as zero on the OTS website.

Another candidate, Nabila Komal, reportedly complained that her result was displayed as zero. A further complaint concerns Roll Number 124025942, whose holder also claims that the result is showing zero. The affected candidates say that these discrepancies have deepened their doubts about the integrity of the overall result and are demanding verification of the original answer sheets and result data.

Several candidates who spoke on condition of anonymity have raised questions about the examination procedure itself. They claim that candidates were provided with a carbon copy on the back of the answer sheet, allowing them to retain a record of their marked answers. According to these candidates, when they compared the answers and marks reflected on their carbon copies with the results subsequently displayed on the OTS website, they allegedly found discrepancies.

Candidates claim that the marks they expected based on their carbon copies did not correspond with the marks appearing online, including instances where results were allegedly displayed as zero. Candidates say this is a critical issue because the carbon copy could potentially provide a basis for independently comparing the candidate’s recorded answers with the official evaluation.

They are therefore demanding that the original answer sheets, carbon copies, answer keys and computerized result data all be subjected to a formal audit.

After recent announcement of the results, dozens of candidates reportedly approached the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony with written complaints. Candidates claim that complaints were submitted through letters, online channels and helplines.

According to the candidates, the OTS complaint number 0333-8481875 is not being answered. They also claim that the WhatsApp complaint number 0345-7777212 has failed to provide a response or facilitate registration of their complaints. Another number cited by candidates for complaints is 051-111-687-222, which they say also remains unanswered.

The candidates have questioned how they are expected to formally pursue their grievances if the designated complaint channels are allegedly inaccessible. The complainants are not merely demanding correction of individual results. They want the entire examination process examined.