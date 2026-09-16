Us Defence Company Delegation Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir At Ghq

RAWALPINDI – A delegation of US-based defence and critical infrastructure company POWERUS, led by Robert Bret Velicovich, met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest, emerging trends in defence technology and potential areas of cooperation in defence procurement, production and capacity building were discussed during the meeting.

Field Marshal Asim Munir underscored the importance of technological innovation and advanced solutions in strengthening national security and resilience, ISPR said.

Both sides expressed interest in further expanding engagement in areas of mutual interest, according to the military’s media wing.