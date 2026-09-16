Meta One combines Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and AI subscriptions

Meta has introduced a new subscription service called Meta One for its users.

The service brings separate subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Meta AI together under a single package.

Subscribers will have access to several advanced AI features and professional tools across Meta’s various platforms.

The main purpose of Meta One is to bring together more than 50 features currently offered through individual Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus and WhatsApp Plus subscription plans.

More than 15 million users are currently subscribed to the three individual services, according to the information provided.

Meta has introduced Core and Premium plans for individual users, offering tools designed to make it easier to create and use AI-generated images and videos.

The development suggests that free access to some image and video generation features powered by Meta’s AI models could become increasingly limited in the future.

For creators who want to subscribe to the combined package covering all three services, the monthly fee starts at Rs1,750.

Users who prefer to subscribe to a single service, such as Facebook Plus, can do so for a monthly fee starting at Rs299.