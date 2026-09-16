Sindh bans issuance of new computerised arms licences

KARACHI – The Sindh government has imposed a complete ban on the issuance of new computerised arms licences across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the ban has taken immediate effect and will remain in place until further orders.

The notification states that licences granted an exemption with the approval of the competent authority will remain outside the scope of the ban.

The Home Department has also circulated the notification to all commissioners, deputy commissioners and police officers across Sindh.

The government did not specify a timeframe for lifting the restriction.