Bankislami Inaugurates Flagship Priority Banking Experience Centre In Multan

KARACHI – BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing Islamic banks, has inaugurated its flagship Priority Banking Experience Centre in Multan. The Centre offers customers in South Punjab a more personalised and convenient banking experience, with access to the Bank’s bespoke services in line with Shariah principles.

The launch reflects BankIslami’s continued commitment to expanding the reach of Islamic banking and making it a preferred choice for customers. The Centre’s dedicated relationship support offers customers preferential services and access to tailored Shariah-compliant financial solutions.

The inauguration took place at BankIslami’s Sayadanwala Branch in Multan and was attended by Kabir Qureshi, Group Head, Distribution & Business Banking; Shahan Mati, Head, SME, Wealth Management & Priority Sales; Gul Hussnain, Branch Banking Head Central 2; and Manoucheher Munawar Siddiqui, Head of Priority Banking Sales.

“Our customers in South Punjab deserve a banking experience built around them, and that is exactly what this Centre delivers,” said Kabir Qureshi, Group Head, Distribution & Business Banking. “At BankIslami, we remain committed to giving best-in-class services to all our customers and making Islamic banking a preferred choice for everyone’’, he added.

With this launch, BankIslami reinforces its growing network of Priority Banking touchpoints across the country, staying true to its mission of Saving Humanity from Riba.