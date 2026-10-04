Petroleum Minister shares ‘Good News’ to inflation-hit Pakistanis

LAHORE – Pakistani government is waiting for possible decline in international oil prices to provide relief to millions of consumers, and now Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik shares some relief for inflation-weary people.

Speaking in Lahore, Malik said any cut in international oil prices would be passed on to the public without delay. But he ruled out unconditional assistance until prices actually fall, warning that repeating the subsidy approach of 2022 could create another economic crisis.

“We cannot provide unconditional relief until prices come down,” Malik said, stressing that the government could not ignore the consequences of financially unsustainable subsidies.

He said Pakistan increased fuel prices only in proportion to increases in international market and claimed that not a single additional rupee had been imposed on consumers beyond the impact of global prices.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Malik said, would continue taking every possible step within the government’s capacity to provide relief to ordinary Pakistanis. But the message was clear: relief will depend heavily on what happens in the international oil market.

Winter gas crisis

Even as consumers look toward cheaper petrol, the government is preparing for another potentially painful energy challenge. Malik described the approaching winter as a “major challenge”, saying a gas-supply plan had already been placed before the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Important decisions are expected within the next two days, he said. The minister warned that Pakistan’s dependence on gas supplies from Qatar makes the situation particularly sensitive. “If supplies from Qatar are affected, consumers could also face difficulties,” he cautioned.

For households already struggling with high energy bills, the warning carries an ominous message: cheaper oil may not necessarily mean an easy winter.

Malik also revealed that he has been assigned to travel to Riyadh next week with a message of solidarity for Saudi Arabia. He described the regional situation as “extremely sensitive” and said Pakistan condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia. Pakistan, he said, would stand with Saudi Arabia in coordination with Türkiye.

The minister said Saudi Arabia had also cooperated in ensuring oil supplies to Pakistan during difficult circumstances. He will convey Pakistan’s solidarity and thank Saudi officials for their support during his visit, he added.

Malik also appeal to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to show a sense of national responsibility. He said that with the region facing war and Pakistan confronting serious security challenges, political differences should not overshadow the country’s broader interests. The sacrifices of young Pakistanis killed while defending the country’s borders, he said, demanded that national interest be placed above political rivalries.

A fall in global oil prices could provide desperately needed relief to consumers. But any prolonged disruption to gas supplies could open another front just as winter demand begins to rise.