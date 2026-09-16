Gen Z Embraces the realme C100 Series with 8000mAh Battery as It Takes the Market by Storm

Following its first sale in Pakistan, the realme C100 Series has introduced something relatively uncommon in this price segment: an 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery built around the demands of Gen Z’s always-on lifestyle. That capacity immediately gave the lineup a strong point of differentiation and helped generate early market attention. Since then, interest has continued to build, with demand increasing and availability beginning to tighten.

For Gen Z, a smartphone is expected to handle almost every part of the day — from classes and work to gaming, content creation and social life. The C100 Series brings together the features that matter across those roles: a large battery, fast charging, durability, smooth performance, a capable camera and a choice of colours that gives the lineup its own identity.

8000mAh Is the Number Everyone’s Talking About

The conversation starts with the battery.

The 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery gives both the realme C100 and C100x the endurance to support up to 40 hours of heavy usage on a single charge. For Gen Z users moving constantly between study, work, gaming, streaming and content creation, that means less time thinking about the next charging point and more freedom to stay connected throughout the day.

The realme C100 also supports 45W Fast Charging.

Both the realme C100 and C100x support reverse charging — 6W on the C100x and 10W on the C100 — and are backed by 7-Year Battery Health. It is not simply about having a larger battery. It is about giving users more freedom to use their phone harder and for longer without planning the day around a charger, and in this price segment, that difference is standing out.

From Buzz to Real Demand

The C100 Series has now moved beyond launch attention, with growing interest translating into real demand as the devices reach buyers.

The 8000mAh battery may have started the conversation, but its relevance to Gen Z’s multi-role lifestyle is helping sustain it.

For younger users especially, a smartphone is no longer just for calls and messages. It is the screen for classes, work, gaming, entertainment, social life and content creation. When one device has to support all of those roles, compromises become more noticeable, and the C100 Series is positioned around reducing those compromises.

Built to Handle More Than the Battery

The C100 Series does not stop at battery life.

Both models feature 2m Drop Resistance and ArmorShell™ Protection for everyday bumps and falls. The realme C100 adds IP69 Pro Water Resistance with up to 6m protection, while the C100x comes with IP64 resistance. Both also feature Rain Touch Mode, helping keep the screen responsive when wet.

A 120Hz Smooth Display supports fluid scrolling, gaming and everyday interaction across both models. The realme C100 further offers up to 1200 nits brightness, alongside GT Boost, Hyper Cooling and the MediaTek Helio G92 Max, while the C100x reaches up to 900 nits brightness for clear everyday viewing.

Both phones also feature a 50MP AI Camera, giving users a capable setup for everyday photography, social content and content creation.

More Ways to Make It Yours

The realme C100 is available in Dream White, Frost Purple and Dark Coffee, while the C100x comes in Golden Coast and Deep Blue Tides, giving buyers more choice in how they want their device to look and feel.

The realme C100 Series is available in the following variants:

realme C100x 6GB + 128GB — PKR 64,999

realme C100x 8GB + 128GB — PKR 74,999

realme C100 8GB + 256GB — PKR 89,999

When Gen Z Attention Turns Into Market Momentum

Launch attention can be short-lived. For the realme C100 Series, however, the conversation is continuing to build.

Its 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery gave Gen Z a clear reason to notice the lineup, while its durability, display, performance and camera give the product enough depth to stay relevant beyond the headline feature.

As demand continues to build and availability tightens, the C100 Series is moving from being a talked-about launch to becoming a stronger presence in the market. More importantly, that momentum is being shaped by the same audience the product was built around: Gen Z users looking for a phone that can keep up with the different roles they move through every day.